New Rochelle: Home to Baseball Hall of Famers - Frank Frisch





Frank Frisch

Frankie Frisch earned the nickname of "Fordham Flash" as a superstar athlete playing for Fordham University's baseball, football and track teams. Skipping the minor leagues, Frisch went directly from Fordham University to play with the New York Giants, in 1919. After playing for the Giants for 8 years, he joined the St. Louis Cardinals for 11 years. Over the course of his 19 years in the League, he attained a .316 batting. As the manager of the Cardinals, his "Gas House Gang" won the 1934 World Series. In 1935, Frisch was selected as an All-Star for the third consecutive year. He retired two years later and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1947. The "Fordham Flash" moved to New Rochelle in 1930 and lived in his home at 184 Fenimore Road for thirty years. In 1940, his neighbors held a "Frisch Day" at the old Polo Grounds for this celebrated baseball legend.



Frank Frisch's Home





"He was a remarkable study on contrasts," said his obituary in the New York Times, "a hellcat in a baseball suit but a devotee of classical music and gardening at his home in New Rochelle."



